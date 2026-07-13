NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,143 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 200,452 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $93,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,446,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.89 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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