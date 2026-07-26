NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,219 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 140,701 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $89.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.23.

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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