NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 480,336 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of NextEra Energy worth $337,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,389 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $87.89. 11,222,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,218,148. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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