NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,962 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 233,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $72,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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