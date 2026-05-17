NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Holdings Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.4%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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