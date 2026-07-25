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Nextpower Inc. $NXT is Granahan Investment Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Nextpower logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Granahan Investment Management increased its Nextpower stake by 10.3% in the first quarter, making NXT its 9th largest position. The fund now holds 424,434 shares worth about $51.2 million.
  • Several analysts remain bullish on Nextpower, with recent price-target hikes from firms including Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Northland Securities. The stock’s consensus rating is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $150.62.
  • Nextpower reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.05 versus the $0.89 estimate and revenue of $880.52 million, above expectations. However, insiders have sold shares in recent months, including the president and CFO under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nextpower.

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,434 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Nextpower accounts for 2.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Nextpower worth $51,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Nextpower by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Nextpower by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nextpower from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nextpower from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nextpower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextpower news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 426,467 shares in the company, valued at $55,547,326.75. The trade was a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $683,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 358,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,416,715. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nextpower Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. Nextpower Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $163.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Nextpower

(Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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