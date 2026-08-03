Nextpower Inc. $NXT is Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s 10th Largest Position

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. decreased its holdings in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,588 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Nextpower comprises 3.2% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in Nextpower were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nextpower by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nextpower by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextpower Price Performance

Nextpower stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $163.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $935.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. The trade was a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $3,513,093.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 931,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,480,767.68. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextpower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Nextpower Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and strategic expansion provided support. Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower posts record FY26 revenue and raises 2027 outlook Nextpower Completes Acquisition of Power Conversion Assets

Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, but targets were trimmed. Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations.

Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nextpower Stock?

Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investors questioned the quality and durability of reported earnings. One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Nextpower: Correctly Estimating The Impact Of Risk

One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data showed 24 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, including sales by senior executives. That pattern may reinforce caution among investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Weiss Ratings cut Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nextpower from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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