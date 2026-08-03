Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Sold by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda decreased its position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,706 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,189 shares during the period. Nextpower makes up approximately 3.2% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.06% of Nextpower worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nextpower by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nextpower by 342,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427,824 shares of the company's stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 427,699 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nextpower by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,025 shares of the company's stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nextpower in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company's stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Nextpower from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nextpower from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $3,513,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 931,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,480,767.68. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $437,570.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,130 shares in the company, valued at $33,158,633.60. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,770. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $163.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Nextpower Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and strategic expansion provided support. Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower posts record FY26 revenue and raises 2027 outlook Nextpower Completes Acquisition of Power Conversion Assets

Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, but targets were trimmed. Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations.

Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nextpower Stock?

Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investors questioned the quality and durability of reported earnings. One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Nextpower: Correctly Estimating The Impact Of Risk

One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data showed 24 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, including sales by senior executives. That pattern may reinforce caution among investors.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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