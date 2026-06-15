NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $3.97 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.73.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $203.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is 116.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders purchased a total of 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 over the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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