NFSG Corp Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

NFSG Corp raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 120.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,067.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,038.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Article Title

GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Article Title

Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Article Title

Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Article Title

Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent report said GEV fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reminding investors that the name can still see volatility around expectations. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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