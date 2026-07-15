NFSG Corp Reduces Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

NFSG Corp trimmed its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. NFSG Corp's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Trading Down 7.8%

NBIS stock opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 4.10. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $299.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $228.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.38.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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