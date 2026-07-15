NFSG Corp Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

NFSG Corp lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 30,311 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of NFSG Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NFSG Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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