NiCE $NICE Position Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NiCE worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NiCE by 65.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in NiCE in the second quarter valued at $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 66.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NiCE from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised NiCE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NiCE Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. NiCE has a twelve month low of $94.65 and a twelve month high of $180.61.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiCE will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

NiCE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

See Also

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