NiCE $NICE Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,690 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NiCE comprises approximately 1.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 2.60% of NiCE worth $186,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 478.5% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 101.7% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 44,940 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the third quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 25.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 120,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. Citigroup downgraded shares of NiCE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NiCE from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.17.

View Our Latest Report on NiCE

NiCE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. NiCE has a 1-year low of $94.65 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. NiCE's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiCE will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiCE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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