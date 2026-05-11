Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 27,405 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $147,181.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,524. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $127.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $127.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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