Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,325 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,536,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,153 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 37,858 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $254.21 and its 200 day moving average is $233.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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