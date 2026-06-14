Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 8,920 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,818,000 after purchasing an additional 480,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,321,256 shares of company stock valued at $480,893,146. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $367.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average is $178.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $390.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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