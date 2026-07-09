Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,656 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in IQVIA by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,725 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 5,724 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings cut IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $203.87 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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