Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 2,671 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,721 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0%

CAT opened at $949.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $437.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $925.59 and its 200-day moving average is $778.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.88 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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