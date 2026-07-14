Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,020,321 shares of the company's stock worth $7,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 192,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,113,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,936,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,964,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,124,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,586,506 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,419,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $512.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

TT stock opened at $479.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $505.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trane Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trane Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Trane Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here