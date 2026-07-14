Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,565 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,657,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,590 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

MSI opened at $418.11 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.79 and a 200 day moving average of $422.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

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About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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