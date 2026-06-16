Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,931 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1%

AMZN stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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