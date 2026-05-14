Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737,578 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.98% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $89,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,486 shares of the company's stock worth $72,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,396 shares of the company's stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 71.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,468 shares of the company's stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company's stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,948 shares of the company's stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $994,386.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,375.38. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,992,022. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company's stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $163.11.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nicolet Bankshares's payout ratio is 15.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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