Night Squared LP Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Night Squared LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,220 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 3.8% of Night Squared LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Night Squared LP's holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 235,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $5,654,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Weiss Ratings lowered Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $218.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $248.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Waste Management's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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