Night Squared LP Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Night Squared LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,917 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.9% of Night Squared LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,498. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $302.89 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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