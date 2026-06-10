NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 226,986 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 268.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.04.

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Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Trading Up 3.2%

NIKE stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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