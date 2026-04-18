Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of Generac worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 69.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,321,451.02. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Generac

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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