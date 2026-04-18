Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Sells 17,712 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,712 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in American Tower were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $182.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 132.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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