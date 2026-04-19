Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,831 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,279 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,730,000 after acquiring an additional 406,485 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 766,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 298,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,796,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,109,000 after acquiring an additional 247,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure NYSE: BIPC is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

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