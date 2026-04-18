Ninety One UK Ltd Has $430.08 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445,819 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 158,831 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.51% of CRH worth $430,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,269,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $272,086,000 after buying an additional 448,860 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,491,000. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in CRH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 663,774 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $117.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from CRH's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH's dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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