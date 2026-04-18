Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,809 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 36,181 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Boeing worth $186,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $14,574,874,000 after purchasing an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $727,264,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $649,767,000 after acquiring an additional 175,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $223.17 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $156.47 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. Boeing's revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here