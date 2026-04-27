Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 59,250 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,920 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 59,250 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $650,604,000 after buying an additional 3,492,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Medtronic by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $970,456,000 after buying an additional 2,658,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2,297.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $241,179,000 after buying an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.93 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.80.

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Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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