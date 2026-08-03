NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 65,929 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NiSource by 55,625.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $680,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836,630 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,150,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $336,852,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2,288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,166,313 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $137,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,764 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,965,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NiSource Trading Up 0.2%

NI opened at $44.52 on Monday. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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