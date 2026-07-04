Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 14,168 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,168 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Article

UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Article

PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a management promotion in Eastern Europe, which signals continued operational execution and regional leadership continuity. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $142.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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