NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.45% of NMI worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NMI by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 495,144 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $15,104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in NMI by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 427,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,065 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 85.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 600,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 276,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,312.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays reduced their price objective on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Stock Up 0.7%

NMIH stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $183.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Further Reading

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