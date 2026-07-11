Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 166.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,388,202 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,734,021 shares during the quarter. Nokia comprises about 5.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.36% of Nokia worth $163,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 91,942,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $594,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,321,058 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896,363 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Nokia by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035,002 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,244,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nokia by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,489,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Danske raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nokia from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Get Our Latest Report on NOK

Key Stories Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Nokia Stock Down 3.5%

Nokia stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Nokia Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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