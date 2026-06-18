Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD is Atlantic Investment Management Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 183,228 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises 3.8% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Nomad Foods worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,823,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,147,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,946,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,451,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,241,000 after buying an additional 765,690 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 742,813 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nomad Foods

In other Nomad Foods news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 116,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,443.08. This represents a 591.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Brisby acquired 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $1,468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 676,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,813.26. The trade was a 28.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 264,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.27% of the company's stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:NOMD opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.00 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nomad Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOMD

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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