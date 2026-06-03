Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi launched SoFi Coach , an AI-powered financial assistant that helps members budget, save, invest, and get personalized money guidance inside the app. The new product highlights SoFi’s push to deepen engagement and expand its digital financial platform, which investors may view as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

SoFi launched , an AI-powered financial assistant that helps members budget, save, invest, and get personalized money guidance inside the app. The new product highlights SoFi’s push to deepen engagement and expand its digital financial platform, which investors may view as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: SoFi is now eligible for S&P 500 inclusion after posting its 10th straight quarter of GAAP profitability and reaching the market-cap threshold. If added, index funds and other passive investors would likely buy shares, which could boost demand and support the stock. Article Title

SoFi is now after posting its 10th straight quarter of GAAP profitability and reaching the market-cap threshold. If added, index funds and other passive investors would likely buy shares, which could boost demand and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around SoFi’s recent rally suggests momentum remains strong, with some analysts and market watchers pointing to a re-rating driven by trading volume, investor interest, and improving confidence in the business mix. Article Title

Commentary around SoFi’s recent rally suggests momentum remains strong, with some analysts and market watchers pointing to a re-rating driven by trading volume, investor interest, and improving confidence in the business mix. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi also appointed former Visa executive Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore as president of technology solutions, a move that may strengthen leadership but is not yet a direct financial catalyst. Article Title

SoFi also appointed former Visa executive as president of technology solutions, a move that may strengthen leadership but is not yet a direct financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note heavy investor search interest and speculation about whether SoFi could be the next S&P 500 addition, but these reports are largely sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental developments. Article Title

Several articles note heavy investor search interest and speculation about whether SoFi could be the next S&P 500 addition, but these reports are largely sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental developments. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage remains cautious, with one piece saying doubling from current levels looks like a stretch over the next 12 months. That kind of skepticism can temper enthusiasm even amid the recent rally. Article Title

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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