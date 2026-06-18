Nordson Corporation $NDSN Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Nordson worth $58,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 77.5% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 67.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,102,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $163,093,000 after buying an additional 376,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NDSN opened at $290.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.08 and a 52 week high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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