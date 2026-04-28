Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 39,532 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Nordson worth $50,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,504,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $636,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 110.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $163,093,000 after purchasing an additional 376,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 10,127.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 586,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 581,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total transaction of $2,556,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,129,814.72. This trade represents a 54.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,393 shares of company stock worth $22,549,703 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $283.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $184.58 and a 52-week high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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