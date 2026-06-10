Norges Bank Purchases New Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 563,841 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $31,451,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of FormFactor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,158.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 161,494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $484,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $995,951.25. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,365 shares of company stock worth $5,412,663. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Down 2.9%

FormFactor stock opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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