Norges Bank Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 721,738 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $147,870,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.31% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about EPAM Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting EPAM Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted EPAM’s earnings outlook across several future periods, including FY2026 EPS to $10.30, FY2027 EPS to $11.17, and FY2028 EPS to $12.21, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research lifted EPAM’s earnings outlook across several future periods, including FY2026 EPS to $10.30, FY2027 EPS to $11.17, and FY2028 EPS to $12.21, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased quarterly estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may indicate improving near- and medium-term business momentum for EPAM.

Analysts also increased quarterly estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may indicate improving near- and medium-term business momentum for EPAM. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note linked EPAM to a broader discussion about whether leaving the S&P 500 could affect governance and competitive positioning, but the item appears more speculative than directly fundamental. Does EPAM (EPAM) Leaving the S&P 500 Recast Its Governance and Competitive Positioning?

One analyst note linked EPAM to a broader discussion about whether leaving the S&P 500 could affect governance and competitive positioning, but the item appears more speculative than directly fundamental. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $2.41 from $2.43 and lowered Q1 2027 EPS to $2.45 from $2.55, showing that not every near-term period saw an improvement.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Trading Down 5.8%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $97.26 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.25 and a 52 week high of $222.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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