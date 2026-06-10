Norges Bank Takes Position in The Campbell's Company $CPB

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 966,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,935,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Campbell's at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Campbell's in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell's in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Campbell's in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell's by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell's by 85.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Get Campbell's alerts: Sign Up

Campbell's Price Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell's Company has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Campbell's's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

More Campbell's News

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Campbell's from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Campbell's from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Campbell's in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Campbell's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Campbell's wasn't on the list.

While Campbell's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here