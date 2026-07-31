Norris Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Norris Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Norris Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,958,000. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 18.4%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $874.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $987.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $975.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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