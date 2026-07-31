Norris Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Norris Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,368 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Shopify to post another earnings beat, citing favorable earnings-estimate revisions and momentum indicators. The outlook could support the stock if results and guidance exceed expectations. Shopify Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect Shopify to post another earnings beat, citing favorable earnings-estimate revisions and momentum indicators. The outlook could support the stock if results and guidance exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Commentary comparing Shopify with Meta Platforms argues that Shopify’s AI tools cover merchant operations, product discovery and checkout, positioning the company to benefit as AI-generated traffic and orders increase. Shopify vs. Meta Platforms

Commentary comparing Shopify with Meta Platforms argues that Shopify’s AI tools cover merchant operations, product discovery and checkout, positioning the company to benefit as AI-generated traffic and orders increase. Positive Sentiment: Shopify was included among software stocks benefiting from lower Treasury yields and renewed investor interest in enterprise software and the AI investment cycle. This provides a favorable broader-market backdrop for SHOP. Zscaler, Shopify, and PTC Shares

Shopify was included among software stocks benefiting from lower Treasury yields and renewed investor interest in enterprise software and the AI investment cycle. This provides a favorable broader-market backdrop for SHOP. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s ecosystem continues to expand, with Velocity Commerce receiving the company’s “Built for Shopify” designation and Marmeto becoming a Shopify Platinum Partner. These developments reinforce platform quality, app adoption and partner support, though they are unlikely to materially change near-term revenue. Velocity Commerce Built for Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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