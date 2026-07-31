Norris Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Norris Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,399,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: European regulators issued a positive opinion supporting expanded use of Trodelvy with Keytruda in certain patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer. The decision strengthens Gilead’s oncology opportunity and may improve confidence in Trodelvy’s growth prospects. Gilead Sciences Following Trodelvy Progress and a Fair Value Debate

European regulators issued a positive opinion supporting expanded use of Trodelvy with Keytruda in certain patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer. The decision strengthens Gilead’s oncology opportunity and may improve confidence in Trodelvy’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating and a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as drivers of durable growth. HIV franchise strength, Yeztugo expectations and oncology progress are also highlighted ahead of the earnings report. UBS Reiterates Buy on Gilead

UBS reiterated a Buy rating and a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as drivers of durable growth. HIV franchise strength, Yeztugo expectations and oncology progress are also highlighted ahead of the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally bullish, and several valuation articles describe GILD as potentially inexpensive after its strong five-year performance. However, investors remain divided over how much of the company’s future growth is already reflected in the shares. Do Wall Street Analysts Like Gilead Sciences Stock?

Analyst coverage remains generally bullish, and several valuation articles describe GILD as potentially inexpensive after its strong five-year performance. However, investors remain divided over how much of the company’s future growth is already reflected in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings previews focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics rather than reporting new results. A favorable quarter could clarify recent estimate and valuation concerns, while investors are likely to watch HIV sales, Yeztugo adoption potential, Trodelvy and cell therapy performance closely. Gilead to Report Q2 Earnings

Second-quarter earnings previews focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics rather than reporting new results. A favorable quarter could clarify recent estimate and valuation concerns, while investors are likely to watch HIV sales, Yeztugo adoption potential, Trodelvy and cell therapy performance closely. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target from $155 to $145 and maintained an Equal Weight rating, signaling less near-term upside confidence. Analysts also cite competitive pressure in cell therapy, while Atea Pharmaceuticals reported positive hepatitis C trial data that could eventually challenge Gilead’s HCV franchise. Barclays Price Target Update

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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