Norris Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,193,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,924,000 after purchasing an additional 706,426 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $5,348,000. Finally, Genesis Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Encouraging vitiligo data could strengthen Pfizer’s growth pipeline. Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Pfizer's oral drug restores skin pigmentation in late-stage vitiligo trials

Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: EU authorization for the updated COVID-19 vaccine supports the 2026–2027 season. The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Pfizer Wins EU Approval For Updated COVID Vaccine Ahead Of 2026 Season

The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer continues to build its oncology pipeline. The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Pfizer’s Symbiotic-Lung-10 Trial

The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the upcoming second-quarter report. Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Pfizer Q2 Earnings Preview

Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Additional vaccine demand may support established products. Québec selected Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program, providing a potential boost to vaccine sales and market presence. Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 Selected for Québec Program

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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