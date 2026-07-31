Norris Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $696,891,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $626.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $574.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $412.55 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $527.91 and its 200-day moving average is $575.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification worth up to $53.86 billion for PAC-3 MSE production, bringing the total multiyear contract value to approximately $58.62 billion . It is reportedly the largest Patriot missile contract to date. Reuters article

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification worth up to for PAC-3 MSE production, bringing the total multiyear contract value to approximately . It is reportedly the largest Patriot missile contract to date. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin plans to triple PAC-3 missile production as the U.S. replenishes inventories depleted by ongoing global conflicts. CEO Jim Taiclet said the award pushes the company’s backlog toward roughly $300 billion , reinforcing long-term revenue visibility. Yahoo Finance article

Lockheed Martin plans to as the U.S. replenishes inventories depleted by ongoing global conflicts. CEO Jim Taiclet said the award pushes the company’s backlog toward roughly , reinforcing long-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The award is part of a broader Pentagon effort to accelerate weapons production and rebuild missile stocks, supporting expectations for sustained defense spending and additional orders. Bloomberg article

The award is part of a broader Pentagon effort to accelerate weapons production and rebuild missile stocks, supporting expectations for sustained defense spending and additional orders. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results also provide support: Lockheed Martin reported $7.94 in adjusted EPS and $20.06 billion in revenue , exceeding consensus estimates, with revenue up 10.5% year over year. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $29.95–$30.65.

Recent quarterly results also provide support: Lockheed Martin reported and , exceeding consensus estimates, with revenue up 10.5% year over year. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $29.95–$30.65. Neutral Sentiment: The contract is an “undefinitized” award and is valued at up to the stated amount, so final funding, production timing and profitability may differ from the headline figure. Execution risks will rise as Lockheed Martin scales output rapidly.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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