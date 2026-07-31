Norris Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,780 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,539,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,644,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,950,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $143,339,000 after buying an additional 162,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $140,851,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,418,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.70.

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Stag Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $42.61.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $224.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.04 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.04%.The business's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Stag Industrial's payout ratio is presently 120.16%.

Stag Industrial Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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