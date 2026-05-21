North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,690,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,918 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 577.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,733,000 after purchasing an additional 960,899 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Stock Up 17.7%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $287.48 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 194.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $287.70.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 95,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $21,476,808.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,435,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $323,096,542.14. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $3,262,535.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 104,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,137,337.42. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,635,461 shares of company stock worth $288,735,776. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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